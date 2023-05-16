Catherine Miller Rice, 74, passed away on May 12, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Catherine was born on November 27, 1948, in St. Louis, MO to the late Harrell (Frances) Miller.
She married Dr. Mark Rice in 1974 at St. Nobert’s Church in Hardin.
Cathy was diagnosed at a young age with multiple sclerosis. This, however, did not deter her from living a full and wonderful life. Catherine loved to read and travel with her husband Mark, which included two and a half years in Okinawa and Thailand. She went on to work as a Civil Servant Career Specialist for 33 years for the United States Navy where she retired from in 2010.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Roberta Hurley; two nephews, Dave (Amy) Hurley and Steve Miller; four great nieces and nephews, Allie (Andrew) Sievers, Zachary Hurley, Gabriella Hurley, and Jackson Hurley; and numerous cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Corbett Miller and infant brother Joseph Miller; and a brother and sister-in-law, Doris Miller and Roger Hurley.
Visitation will be Friday, May 19, 2023, from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
The funeral Mass will be Friday, May 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin.
Burial will follow at St. Norbert’s Cemetery in Hardin.
Memorials can be made to St. Norbert’s Catholic School.
