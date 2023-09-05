Catherine (Catie) Amy Hutchinson, 58, of Centralia, IL passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023 In Mt. Vernon, IL surrounded by her family.
She was born to the late Robert and Judith (Winklmeier) Theis on September 21, 1964 in Granite City, IL. Catie met BJ Hutchinson, and they were married in Granite City, IL. She was a member of St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Granite City, IL. Catie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. The loving and caring mother also enjoyed the outdoors; she loved to garden, fish and camp. She also loved to color, put puzzles together and long conversations on the phone with her children.
She is survived by 2 sons; Brad (Kristel) Hutchinson Jr, Adam (Alyssa) Hutchinson; a daughter: Jennifer (Jessica) Hutchinson; 3 grandchildren: Brooke, Hunter and Heidi Hutchinson; 2 brothers: Joseph Theis and Mark Theis; and 3 sisters; Gina Hasty, Judy Flanagan and Kim Reynolds.
Besides her parents; Catherine is preceded in death by her husband; Brad Hutchinson Sr; a brother; Robert Theis and a sister: Mary Theis.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online information and guestbook may be found at www.wojstrom.com