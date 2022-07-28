Bethalto
Carson Jockisch, 81, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 6:45 pm at Barnes Jewish Hospital.
He was born February 1, 1941, the son of Homer and Irene (Garner) Jockisch. On May 2, 1960, Carson married Carol Bensa in Jerseyville, IL
Carson worked for 37 years at Olin Winchester as a machine adjustor. He loved life and was outgoing and a people person. He loved the Lord and attended Calvary Life Church in Granite City, IL. Carson enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his family; he had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carol Jockisch of Bethalto, IL; children, Kim Benton of Wood River, IL, Cheryl Harris of East Alton, IL, and Geno Jockisch (Michele) of Minnesota; a brother, Richard Jockisch of Minnesota; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents and a sons-in-law, Richard Harris and Tony Benton.
Funeral Services will be Private, and a private burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.