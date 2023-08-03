Carrie White

Carrie L White, 56, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023 at River Crossing Nursing and Rehabilitation in Alton, IL.
She was born on March 26, 1967 in Alton, IL the daughter of Jimmy and Nancy (Gallaher) White.
Carrie worked as a clerk for American Water. She served as the President of the Resident Council at River Crossing and loved helping with activities. Carrie was a friend to everyone who came to the facility, and ensured that they were comfortable.
Carrie is survived by Aunt, Donna K. Green of Heber Springs, AR; and many other relatives and friends
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at River Crossing Nursing and Rehabilitation in Alton.
Cremation will take place in the Godfrey Crematory.
Memorials are suggested to the River Crossing Activity Fund.
