Carrie Jo Delp, 51, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri.
She was born on September 9, 1971 in Yuma, Arizona and was the daughter of Larry Joe Delp and Georgene Kay (Embry) Maltimore.
Carrie worked as a bartender at various local establishments, most recently at Tommy’s Saloon in Jerseyville.
She enjoyed spending time out in her yard and tending to her garden, and held a very special place in her heart for her two cats.
Surviving are her father, Larry Delp of Godfrey, her mother and step-father, Georgene and James Maltimore of Kane; three children, Chris Plummer of Alton, Lane Zimmerman of Dow and Mia Zimmerman of Alton; a grandson, Paul Zimmerman; as well as a sister, Amanda Maltimore of Jerseyville.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements, and memories may be shared with Carrie’s family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com