Carolyn Potter, 85, of Edwardsville, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at her residence.
She was born on May 4, 1938, in Tennessee, the daughter of Arnett and Una (Carney) Brown; they later relocated to Pontiac, Michigan. Carolyn married Jesse C. Potter on May 12, 1956. He preceded her in death in 2007.
Carolyn grew up, married, and raised her family in Pontiac, Michigan. After Carolyn retired from Oakland County in Michigan, her family moved to Holiday Shores in Edwardsville 35 years ago. Carolyn was known as "The Christmas Lady". For years she beautifully decorated Christmas trees and wreaths as well as year-round floral items. She was passionate about gardening and crafting. She became a master gardener and maintained three large flower gardens on their lake front property and was known for her "Butterfly Garden" in their front yard. She was thrilled to help decorate at whatever events were happening in Holiday Shores, where she was an active member of their Garden Club. She was an avid reader throughout her life. She participated for many years in the summer reading program at the Bethalto Library, which is also where she and her husband dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus for several years.
Survivors include her two daughters, Pam Barry and Patricia Potter; three grandchildren, Jessica (Tim) Sanford, Derwin (Staci) Teague, and Taylor Potter; three great-grandchildren, Benji, Isaiah, and Jonny; a sister, Sandy Bonfiglio; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, Jesse, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Gerry Bonfiglio; and a niece, Sonia Schultz.
Per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is entrusted with cremation.
A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to BJC Hospice.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.