Carolyn Portell

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of the best mom/grandma ever, Carolyn “Kay” Portell (Robey), who left us on May 27, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family, who will miss her dearly.
Born on April 28, 1938, Kay was the beloved daughter of William and Viola Robey (Stewart). She grew up in Jennings with her three brothers: Bill, Stewart “Smoke,” and John, and two sisters: Eileen and Vi. Kay married the love of her life, Harold “Potts” Portell, and together they raised seven children: Mike (Tabitha) of Russellville, AR; Dan (Linda) of Collinsville, IL; Jim of Edwardsville, IL; Dave (Tracy) of Pontoon Beach, IL; Kenny of Maryville, IL; Cher Stein (Rob) of Florissant, MO; and Scott (Jeanie) of Troy, IL.
She was a devoted mother, grandma, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. Kay always put her family first. Her children and grandchildren will always remember her as the best mom/grandma ever.
In addition to her seven children, she leaves behind 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Kay loved spending time with her family, and her home was always filled with laughter and love. Kay was a woman of faith who lived her life with kindness, compassion, and generosity in her career as a nurse and as a member of the Holy Family Parish. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, and her selflessness touched the lives of many.
Kay’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew her, but her legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 10 am with a Mass to follow at 11 am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Holy Family Catholic Church Women’s Auxiliary.
Arrangements by Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, Granite City Illinois.