Carole Ann Crane died peacefully in her home on June 13th, 2023, in Granite City, Illinois, lovingly cared for to the end by her family and loved ones. She was born June 11, 1940, in Irving, Illinois, a daughter of the late Marvin Roger and Emma Ruth (Rhinehart) Conner. Carole retired in 2007 from Cathedral Gardens in St. Louis after 11 years of service as an activity director. She considered family her real life’s work and loved her children and grandchildren fiercely, encouraging their uniqueness and relishing all the nuances of their personalities.
Aptly named, Carole always carried a song in her heart and embraced life through music, dancing, and singing. She loved a good story, whether she was telling it or hearing it. To be in her presence was to feel special.
She is survived by four children and spouses, Alison Crane and Paul Heidbrink of St. Louis, Nathan and Silynthia Crane of Granite City, Heather and Matt Russell of Edwardsville, and Wendy and Curtis Weight of Mesa, Arizona; eleven grandchildren, Ty, Catlin, Justin, Natalie, Elijah, Olivia, Zaya, Harper, Phoebe, Liam and CeCe; one sister, Patricia Newsome of Granite City; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Adam Christopher Crane; a granddaughter, Jessica Gibson; two sisters, Norma Cain and Nona Corzilius; two brothers, Wayne Conner and Jack Conner and her former husband and father of their children, Gary Crane.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, June 18, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Curtis Weight officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Irving Cemetery in Irving, in Montgomery County, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Center for Autism and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com