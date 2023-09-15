Carol Lynn VanMeter, 63, passed away unexpectedly at her home on September 14, 2023.
Born February 3, 1960 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Vernon and Lela (Harrington) Shaw.
She married Steven A. VanMeter on June 13, 1980.
Carol was an amazing wife, mother, and friend to all that knew her. She will forever be remembered for her kind heart and ability to make everyone feel at home. She will be sorely missed by her husband, Steve; their three children, Andrew S. VanMeter (Kelsey Stevens) of Florissant, MO, Christopher A. VanMeter of Hamel, Melissa L. VanMeter of wood River; along with her grandchildren, Trenton A. VanMeter and Kylie A. VanMeter.
She was retired from Shop and Save/Schnucks after 25 years. She enjoyed spending quality time with her loved ones more than anything else in the world.
Carol was one of seven children. Survivors include her siblings, Dennis (Sandy) Shaw of East Alton, Grace (Henry) Vandygriff of Brighton, Linda Shaw (Jeff Walker) of Holcomb, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Vernon and Lela Shaw; along with sisters, Lela Roady, Shirley Eaker and Sandy Newby.
Carol's in-laws considered her as much of the family as their own. Survivors include, Cindi (Jim) Best of Kansas City, MO, Susie (David) Snider of Dallas, TX and Sue VanMeter of Burlington, IA. She was preceded in death by Gregory VanMeter, Bruce VanMeter and Pamela Polite.
Carol also had many nieces and nephews who thought the world of her. we will love, miss, and honor her memory for all of the years to come.
Cremation rites were accorded and no services have been planned at this time.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.