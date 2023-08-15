Carol Tweedy

Carol Ruth Tweedy, 86, passed away 8:52 am, Monday, August 14, 2023 at her residence.
Born March 29, 1937 in East Alton, she was the daughter of John and Mildred (Turner) Hanks.
Carol had worked in the IBM Department at East Alton-Wood River High School then joined her husband for 16 years owning and operating "Charlie's Drive-In" in Wood River before retiring.
On September 24, 1956 in Mississippi, she married Charles "Charlie" Tweedy. He died September 26, 2018.
Surviving are two sons, Scott (LeeAnn) Tweedy of Wood River, Timothy (Cynthia) Tweedy of Bethalto; two daughters, Rhonda (Clyde) Cachero of Moberly, MO, Teresa Tweedy of Wood River; sister-in-law, Dolores Kessler of East Alton; five grandchildren, Amie Meyer, Lauren (Brad) Read, Ashley (Kelsey)Tweedy, Brooke Tweedy (Michelle Looker), Addison Tweedy (fiance', Hannah Dhue); and five great grandchildren, Raven Meyer, Pacey Meyer, Mariah Crane, Grace Read, Charlie Read.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers, Eugene, Sherrill, Reginald and Gary Hanks; and three sisters, LaVerne Holtman, JoAnn Vigano and Virginia Fines.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Friday, August 18 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Kale Hanson will officiate.
Burial will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. John United Church of Christ in Wood River, where she had been an active member.