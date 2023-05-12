Carol Reinhardt

Carol E. Reinhardt, 86, of Brighton, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 2:15 am, at Jerseyville Manor.
She was born on December 18, 1936 in Waukegan, IL, the daughter of George and Emily (Kastilahn) Vanderhei. Carol married Glenn A. Reinhardt, Sr. on June 25, 1960. He preceded her in death on December 18, 2020.
Carol was a graduate of Lake Forest College. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton. She was also a past member of The Brighton Civic League, The Alton Horticultural Society, and The Family and Community Education Extension of the University of Illinois. She enjoyed gardening flowers, playing board and card games, and spending time with her family and friends. Carol loved her animals, especially all of her dogs and cats she had throughout the years.
Survivors include her children, Glenn A. (Kathy) Reinhardt, Jr. of Brighton, and Susan E. Reinhardt of Carlinville; two grandchildren, Kristin N. (Jerad) Ross, and David A. Reinhardt.
Along with her parents and husband, Glenn, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Margie Vanderhei; and two brothers, George Vanderhei, and William Vanderhei.
A private visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton.
