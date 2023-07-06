Carol Patrick

Carol S. Patrick, age 77 of Marine, IL, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Stillwater Senior Living in Edwardsville, IL.
She was born on Thursday, May 30, 1946, in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of Roy and Eleanor (nee Jarish) Grinde.
On Saturday, April 12, 1980, she married Larry Gene Patrick at Arlington Heights, IL, who survives.
Carol was born at Grand Forks, ND; she and her family lived in California, Maryland, and Ohio. She graduated from Maple Heights High School and graduated from Otterbein College, Westerville, Ohio, in 1967. She lived in Tennessee and Virginia, moving to Chicago, IL, area after her divorce. She taught English at Lake Park High School. Carol became a very successful Realtor from 1983 to 2002 in St. Charles, IL. In retirement, she and Larry had a motorhome. They moved to Marine, IL, in 2016. Carol loved to paint and draw; enjoyed a nice flower garden; and like to play the guitar. She enjoyed "theme" Christmas decorations and presents.
Survivors include:
Husband - Larry Gene Patrick, Marine, IL
Daughter - Cheryl M. (Michael) Wyer, Carol Stream, IL
Daughter - Katie J. (Scott) Edwards, O Fallon, IL
Son - Gary G. (Angela) Patrick, Monticello, IL
Son - Brian W. (Jennifer) Patrick, Schaumburg, IL
Grandchild - Brandon (Lauren) Wyer
Grandchild - Brittney (Sara) Payton
Grandchild - Trevor Wyer
Grandchild - Sean Patrick
Grandchild - Laura Edwards
Grandchild - Nicholas Edwards
Grandchild - Quinne Patrick
Grandchild - Kiernan Patrick
Sister - Linda DeGood.
She was preceded in death by:
Father - Roy Grinde
Mother - Eleanor Grinde Yunker
Step Father - Harold Yunker
Sister - Sharon Yunker.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
A Celebration will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Patrick's Home in Marine, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association.