Carol Kubicek, 78, of O’Fallon and formerly of Glen Carbon and Maryville, Illinois passed away at 3:51 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at her home. She was born January 3, 1945, in East St. Louis, Illinois, a daughter of the late William and Clara (Karpowicz) Papciak. She married the love of her life, Ronald J. Kubicek on February 4, 1967, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville and he survives. Carol cherished her family and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had worked as a manager for Ralston Purina – ARS with 13 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed trout fishing, reading and tending to her yard. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, L. Paige and Matthew R. Brockmann of Matthews, North Carolina and Traci L. and Robert A. Range of Edwardsville; three grandchildren, Taylor N. and husband, Corey M. Hays of Collinsville, Peyton L. Brockmann of Matthews, North Carolina and Jacob M. Brockmann of Matthews, North Carolina; two great grandchildren, Pierce M. Hays and Andrew (Ash) S. Hays; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Constance “Connie” and Roy Kubicek of Edwardsville and Patricia and Paul Griffin of Glen Allen, Virginia; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew C. Range and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Alma Kubicek. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the Andrew Range Foundation or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
