Carol Geisen, 79, passed away at 5:40 pm on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at home with family by her side.
She was born on February 24, 1944 in Alton, IL to Frank and Rose (Daniels) Greenwell.
Carol was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. She loved Christmas and gardening. She was a longtime member of TOPS. She loved her children, grandchildren, and spending time with family.
Carol is survived by her companion of 45 years, Mike Musgrave; three daughters: Bonnie (Kim) Geisen, Janet (Curt) Difani, Karen (Mark) Barton; a son, Jeffrey (Kate) Geisen; 14 grandchildren: Ashley, Casey, Daniel, Kelsea, Nathan, Jacob, Corey, Jeffrey, Ryan, Josh, Megan, Alex, Taylor, and Adam; great-grandchildren: Kaili, Emmett, Emmeri, Beau, OG, Eleanor, Ozzy, Everlee, Oliver, Henry, James, Calli, Hayden, Landon, Lincoln; Theo and Paislie; six siblings: Jim (Roseanne) Greenwell, Jean Greenwell, Marge "Weezy" (Ron) Ridder, Patty (Bud) Needler, Bill (Lynda) Greenwell.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by four siblings: Robert "Bob" (Reva) Greenwell, Mary Engle, Nancy Snyder, and Donna Greenwell.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Saturday, May 27, 2023 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.
Burial will take place in the St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association .
