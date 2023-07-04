Carlos C. Bryant, 94, of Pontoon Beach, IL died on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on January 5, 1929 in Keyesport, IL to Homer C. Bryant and Annie E. (Williams) McCann.
Carlos married Patricia J. Mayfield in Corinth, MS on October 1, 1949.
The loving husband and father was a minister for 70 years. He founded and served 53 years at the Church of Jesus Christ (Pentecostal) in Edwardsville, IL. Carlos has completely read the Bible at least 55 times. He was also a carpenter and a veteran, having served in the Merchant Marines. Carlos served in the carpenters’ union for 65 years. He enjoyed travelling and has travelled to all 50 states, all the Canadian provinces and to Mexico.
Besides his wife, Carlos is survived by 2 daughters: Carolyn (Bill) Champion of Edwardsville and Brenda (Dave) Gaither of Godfrey; a son, Carl Bryant of Bethalto; 9 grandchildren: Tricia Price, Channah Thrasher, Rachael Williams, Ethan Geisen, Christy VanHorn, Chad Bryant, Rebecca Hubbard, Julie Hickerson and Sarah Champion; 17 great grandchildren and a sister, Gracie Reed of Kansas City, MO. His first great-great grandchild is due in January.
Carlos is preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers: Ernest Bryant, Russell Bryant and Dallas Bryant.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Gracepoint Church, 2450 Pontoon Rd, Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at Duncan Cemetery in Tamalco, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Temple Church in Jerseyville, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com