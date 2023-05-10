Carl Winter

Carl Lee Winter, 76, died at 10:03 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor. He was born April 1, 1947 in St. Louis County the son of the late William and Catherine (Hawkins) Winter. Carl served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a draftsman for McClure Engineering. In 1996 he married Maria Barsy, and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Elizabeth Schepers (Scott), three grandchildren, Preston Schepers, Ashton Schepers and Hayden Schepers all of Brighton, two brothers, Ralph Winter (Marie) of St. Peters, MO and Don Winter of Sullivan, MO. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother and one sister-in-law, William and Eliza Winter. Cremation rites were accorded. The burial will be held at a later date at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon, IL. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- More names of fatal Interstate 55 crash victims announced
- Man and woman dead after being hit by truck in Berkeley, Mo.
- Illinois leads nation in tornadoes
- Kratom request falls short in Committee
- Illinois bills removing gender-specific language from state statutes spurs debate
- Two injured in head-on crash
- Illinois gun buyers in limbo after latest court ruling
- More info on teen’s shooting death
- Alton Physical Therapy moves to new location
- Report: Illinois workers pay 21% more for workers' compensation claims than other states