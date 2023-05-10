Carl Winter

Carl Lee Winter, 76, died at 10:03 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor. He was born April 1, 1947 in St. Louis County the son of the late William and Catherine (Hawkins) Winter. Carl served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a draftsman for McClure Engineering. In 1996 he married Maria Barsy, and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Elizabeth Schepers (Scott), three grandchildren, Preston Schepers, Ashton Schepers and Hayden Schepers all of Brighton, two brothers, Ralph Winter (Marie) of St. Peters, MO and Don Winter of Sullivan, MO. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother and one sister-in-law, William and Eliza Winter. Cremation rites were accorded. The burial will be held at a later date at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon, IL. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gentfuneralhome.com