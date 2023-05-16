Carl Dean Radliff, 85, passed away, 3:43 am, Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Rivers Crossing in Alton.
Born August 24, 1937 in Alton, he was the son of Dwight and Mamie (Taylor) Radliff.
A U.S. Army Reservist, he worked as a machinist 30 years for the Olin Corporation before retiring.
On March 26, 1960 in Alton, he married Dorris Harrop. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, Jeff Radliff (wife, Karen LeMaster) of Shiloh; grandchildren, Caitlin Radliff, Robert Radliff; and brother-in-law, Hewitt Robertson of Godfrey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John and Max Downes; and two sisters, Evelyn Weatherholt and Barbara Robertson.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Thursday, May 18 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Frank Akers will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to 5 A's Animal Shelter.