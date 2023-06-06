Carl Green, 86, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor after a long battle with frontotemporal dementia.
He was born in Sank, Missouri on July 24, 1936, and was the son of the late Martha (Long) and Jesse Green.
Carl married Margie Vinyard on December 11, 1958, in Cottage Hills, Illinois, and together they were blessed with nearly 61 years of marriage before she passed away October 26, 2019. Together they had three children.
Carl was a hard worker, starting his own sanitation business in the 1960’s. Years later he sold the residential side, and formed Carl Green and Son Hauling, focusing on commercial sanitation, until retiring in 1995. Carl also farmed and loved working in the fields for almost 50 years, from producing row crops to hay, and a calf and cattle operation.
Carl had a love for the land and woods. He enjoyed all types of hunting, but coon hunting was one of his greatest loves. He was a long-time Gold Member of Tri-County Coon Hunter Association. He enjoyed watching sports. A favorite pastime was attending auctions, holding bid ticket #1 at Hilltop Auction for many years. Carl never met a stranger and had many friends and hunting buddies.
Surviving are his three children: Carla (Brian) Craig, Steve (Melody) Green of Brighton, Illinois, Cindy Cannon of Bethalto, Illinois and former son-in-law John “Turk” Cannon of Brighton, Illinois. He was a proud grandfather to Cathy (Jay) Sherwood, Adam (Jana) Craig, Aleisha (Tony) Randolph, Karlie Green, Dylan Green, Johnny Cannon, and Addie Green. He was a great grandfather to Logan, Emma and Hudson Sherwood and Clara Binkley. He was also a sibling to David (Alice) Green of Scott City, Missouri and Esther Brown of Portageville, Missouri.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by many siblings, half-siblings, and in-laws.
Visitation will be conducted at Crawford Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 11 and Monday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with funeral services conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 12. Rev. Bob Beloit will officiate.
The burial will be in Brighton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southwestern Booster Club.
Special “Thank you” to the staff at Jerseyville Manor for providing excellent care over the past several years, words cannot express our appreciation. Also, a thank you to Dr. Jones of Mayo Client and St. Louis University for helping diagnosis and treat, you helped us solve the mystery.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com