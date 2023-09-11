Carl Coleman

Carl L. Coleman, age 93, of Edwardsville, died at 4:40 a.m. Saturday, September 9 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, comforted in his final hours by his daughters Peggy Wehling and Jill Stobie.
Carl was born on February 17, 1930 in Panama, IL, the son of the late Cecil and Ann (Kovic) Coleman. He married his wife of 66 years, Lola Jean Oberle, on June 22, 1952 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hillsboro (IL); Jean passed away on March 4, 2018.
He was a 1949 graduate of Hillsboro High School, where he was a starting forward on the Hillsboro Hilltoppers basketball team. Carl was a longtime member of the Edwardsville Lions Club, a member of the Donnellson Masonic Lodge #235 and Shriners International in Belleville.
Carl grew up in Panama, a member of a close-knit family where grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles and cousins would gather at the family farm to work and play. It was there where Carl developed his devotion to family and the strong work ethic that molded his life.
Carl was a proud, dedicated member of Wood River Labors Local 338 for more than 50 years. He was employed as a construction superintendent for M. H. Wolfe & Company of Granite City. During his tenure at M. H. Wolfe, the majority of his work was spent on construction projects at the oil refineries in Hartford and Wood River. Carl concluded his career at Helmkamp Construction.
Carl and Jean were avid collectors of clocks. Following his retirement, Carl took clock repair classes and spent many hours repairing and tinkering with the many clocks in his collection.
In addition to his wife and parents, Carl was proceeded in death by a sister, Dolores Day, a brother, Ron Coleman, and a special brother-in-law, Gayle Day. He was also preceded by his father- and mother-in-law, Walter and Isabel Oberle.
Carl is survived by his daughters, Peggy (Jeff) Wehling of Glen Carbon and Jill (Jay) Stobie of Edwardsville, and three grandchildren, Jenna Stobie (fiancé Jordan Long) of Affton, MO, and James and Julia Stobie, both of Edwardsville.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday 16, 2023 with services to immediately follow at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, 210 N. Kansas St. in Edwardsville. Carl will be interred at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Edwardsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the donors’ choice.