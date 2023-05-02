Brie Ann Gray, 45, died at 4:14 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. She was born December 24, 1977 in Missouri, the daughter of Judith (Buckmann) Smith of St. Louis, MO and the late Greg Smith. She worked at the Dairy Queen in Godfrey for many years. On March 21, 2003, in Edwardsville she married Christopher Gray, and he survives. Also surviving are her children, Caleb Gray of Godfrey, Meadow Gray of Godfrey and Zoe Clarkson of St. Louis, MO, two brothers, Ryan Smith of Missouri, Cody Smith of Missouri one sister, Carrington Smith of Missouri and her in-laws, Mark and Denise Gray of Godfrey. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug trafficking leader sentenced to prison
- Motorcycle crash in Jerseyville, driver airlifted
- Legislation could change how emergency vehicles operate in Illinois
- New Illinois cottage law means more better opportunities for home cooks
- Some say Illinois' high cannabis tax rate is costing state in revenue
- Madison County Clerk taking stock of office
- Dollar store combo nearing completion in Brighton
- Three charged in Jersey County thefts
- No injuries in house fire in East Alton
- IDOT offers new Godfrey roundabout plan