Brenda Jenkins

Brenda Sue (Vinyard) Jenkins, 78, went to dance on the streets of gold in Heaven on Thursday, June 1, 2023 surrounded by her four children, Edward Hawkins of Wood River, Kimberly Stewart of Tucson, AZ, Billy (Shirla) Hawkins of Valparaiso, IN and Bobbi (Andrew) Drotos of Godfrey, at her home in Wood River.
Brenda was born on December 17, 1944 in Karbers Ridge, IL to the late Aaron and Nellie Vinyard. She retired from Wood River Refinery (aka Shell Oil, Tosco, Equilon, Conoco Phillips and Phillips 66), where she worked in the Motor Lab for over 30 years. She was a member of Hearts Harvest Church in Bethalto and loved her church family very much.
In addition to being survived by her 4 children, 7 grandchildren; Amber Galaz of Tucson, Nathaniel (Jasmine) Stewart of Tucson, Michael (Jessyca) Stewart of Boston, MA, Joshua Russell of Roxana, Jacob Russell of Godfrey, Ally and Abby Hawkins of Valparaiso, IN, 4 great grandchildren, 1 sister Betty Hawkins of Cottage Hills, 1 brother Aaron (Vicky) Vinyard of Newark, DE and several nieces and nephews.
She will also be missed by all her line dancing, Bethalto Senior Citizen, TOPS and travel friends.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband Forrest Blankenship, her sisters Corena Eby, Mary Cremeans, Margie Green, and her brothers Bill Vinyard and Ron Vinyard.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 11:30 am at Paynic Home for Funerals on Saturday, June 10 and officiated by Pastor Terry McKinzie. Graveside service will be on Sunday, June 11th at Vinyard Cemetery in Karbers Ridge, IL and officiated by Pastor Wade Finnie. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com