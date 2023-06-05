Brenda Bechel

Brenda S. Bechel, 74, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 6:26 am at her home.
She was born on December 2, 1948, in Rosedale, IL the daughter of Edgar and Geneva (Sturgill) Levi.
Brenda worked at Wal-Mart as a sales associate for several years. She enjoyed watching paranormal TV shows, spending time with her family at BBQs, and getting together with her sisters. Brenda was a very laid back, loving and caring mother who had a love for her Coco- Cola and Elvis Presley.
She is survived by a son, Ryan Bechel (Christina Delancey) of Wood River, IL ; a daughter, Dawn Roa of Wood River, IL; a granddaughter, Kristen Roa of Wood River, IL; a great granddaughter, Ava Northcutt of Wood River, IL; a brother, Kevin Levi of Eldred, IL; and sisters, Betty Bechel of Wood River, IL, Kathleen Bienemann (Alvin) of Wood River, IL, Marilyn Zipprich (Jim) of Moro, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronnie Bechel; and two brothers, Eddie and Michael Levi.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 7,2023 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.