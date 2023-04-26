Bradley Presley

Bradley William Presley, 66, passed away on April 4, 2023 at his home. He was born on August 20, 1956 in Grafton to Arthur & Ruth (Banfield) Presley. Bradley was a self-employed drywall finisher as well as a professional commercial fisherman. He loved to spend his free time hunting and fishing and was an accomplished bass fisherman. He is survived by his children: Christopher Presley of San Diego, CA, Shawn Presley of Gold Beach, OR, Zachary Presley of Jacksonville, IL, Jason Presley of Jacksonville, IL and Kelsey Presley of Port Orchard, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents and is also survived by siblings Michael Presley of Grafton, IL, Sheila Norton of Lafayette, IN, Kay Presley of Lafayette, IN and Carol Presley of Grafton, IL.
Per his wishes, Bradley was cremated and no services will be held.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS