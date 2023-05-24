Bobby "Pete" Sykes, 95, of Bethalto and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:42 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at his home.
He was born December 5, 1927, in Granite City, a son of the late Pink and Eva (Cottrell) Sykes.
He married Mildred "Bobbie" (Dickerson) Sykes on September 8, 1950, in Granite City and she passed away on April 7, 2015.
Pete had worked at N.E.S.C.O. in Granite City with ten years of service. He retired in 1990 from Granite City Steel after 32 years of dedicated service as a security guard. The United States Army veteran served his country during the Korean War. He enjoyed his days of playing golf, traveling with his wife, tending to his yard and flower gardens, camping and fishing.
He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sue Ann (Kenneth) McCrory of Springfield, Missouri; a son and daughter-in-law, Danny (Judy Steele) Sykes; three grandsons, Robert Wells of St. George, Utah, Andrew Sykes of Edwardsville and Nathan Sykes of Glen Carbon; a granddaughter and her husband, Rochelle (Josh) Whitley of Springfield, Missouri; a great granddaughter, Eleanor "Ellie" Smith of Springfield, Missouri; a sister, Joyce Dix of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; other extended family and friends.
In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded by two brothers, Donald Sykes and William Sykes and seven sisters, Phyllis Sykes, Betty Withers, Rosella Beckley, Gloria Tellor, Lela Murphy, Oleta Peppers and Rebecca Yagow.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Monday, May 29, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and may be accepted at the funeral home.