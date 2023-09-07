Bobbie Kueker

Bobbie K. Kueker, 80, passed away at 1:34 pm on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Alhambra Rehabilitation Center. She was born on November 10, 1942, in Alton, IL to Raymond and Oma "Helen" (Mabrey) Heeren. She married  Jerry Kueker on November 3, 1962, at Zion Lutheran in Bethalto. Throughout her life, Bobbie was deeply rooted in her community and faith, being an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. She was also a dedicated leader of the Girl Scouts and a cherished presence at the Senior Citizen Center. Her passion for life extended to various interests, including fishing, reading her Bible, Bible study groups, long conversations on the phone, culinary adventures in the kitchen, and lively games of Pinochle and Yahtzee at Villa Rose and the Senior Citizen Center. Yet, her most profound joy came from spending quality time with her two daughters, cherished family, and friends. Bobbie is survived by her loving legacy, which includes two daughters, Vicky Kueker & Susie Boerckel of Wood River, IL, and Patricia Kueker-Giertz & Edmund Giertz of Champaign, IL. She is also survived by her sister, Frances Tite of Holiday Shores, IL. Bobbie leaves behind cherished cousins, Loretta Silkwood, Jerry Leuck, and Bette Rae Ohl, as well as nieces and a nephew, Jeffrey Tite, Traci Kueker-Murphy, Kim (Tite) Romero, and Shannon Kueker-Taylor. She will forever be remembered by her dear friends, Paula, Gail, Norma, Vinnie, Edna, and Randy, who held a special place in her heart. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Raymond & Oma, and dear husband, Jerry. A graveside service will be held at noon on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Willard Meyer officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Therapy Dog Grace c/o Bruce Neese and/or Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.