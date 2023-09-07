Bobbie Kueker

Bobbie K. Kueker, 80, passed away at 1:34 pm on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Alhambra Rehabilitation Center. She was born on November 10, 1942, in Alton, IL to Raymond and Oma "Helen" (Mabrey) Heeren. She married Jerry Kueker on November 3, 1962, at Zion Lutheran in Bethalto. Throughout her life, Bobbie was deeply rooted in her community and faith, being an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. She was also a dedicated leader of the Girl Scouts and a cherished presence at the Senior Citizen Center. Her passion for life extended to various interests, including fishing, reading her Bible, Bible study groups, long conversations on the phone, culinary adventures in the kitchen, and lively games of Pinochle and Yahtzee at Villa Rose and the Senior Citizen Center. Yet, her most profound joy came from spending quality time with her two daughters, cherished family, and friends. Bobbie is survived by her loving legacy, which includes two daughters, Vicky Kueker & Susie Boerckel of Wood River, IL, and Patricia Kueker-Giertz & Edmund Giertz of Champaign, IL. She is also survived by her sister, Frances Tite of Holiday Shores, IL. Bobbie leaves behind cherished cousins, Loretta Silkwood, Jerry Leuck, and Bette Rae Ohl, as well as nieces and a nephew, Jeffrey Tite, Traci Kueker-Murphy, Kim (Tite) Romero, and Shannon Kueker-Taylor. She will forever be remembered by her dear friends, Paula, Gail, Norma, Vinnie, Edna, and Randy, who held a special place in her heart. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Raymond & Oma, and dear husband, Jerry. A graveside service will be held at noon on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Willard Meyer officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Therapy Dog Grace c/o Bruce Neese and/or Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois Grocery Initiative becomes law
- Gov. Pritzker comments on possible White Sox move
- Alton High football will play Friday with restrictions on spectators
- Illinois could experience warmer winter, but fall a mixed bag
- Charges filed in Troy, IL killing
- Alton High security upgrades - remote learning on Tuesday
- Woman shot and killed in Troy
- More security, new rules planned for Expo
- State ponders next move in pregnancy center debate
- Mayors address unrest at Alton High School