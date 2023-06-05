Bob Hughes, Jr.

Bob Eugene Hughes, Jr., 64, of Gillespie, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 6:42 am, at Community Hospital of Staunton.
He was born on August 25, 1958, in Richmond, Virginia, the son of Bob Eugene and Joann (Kenny) Hughes, Sr. Bob enjoyed playing guitar, listening to music and being out in nature.
Bob is survived by his three children, Brandon Hughes of Bethalto, Aimee Hughes of Alton, and Blake (Courtney) Hughes of Bethalto.
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
A Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 6:30 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.
Memorials are suggested to The American Heart Association.
