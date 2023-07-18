Blanche Kamp

Blanche Luella Kamp, 92, died at 9:55 a.m., Friday, July 14, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor.
She was born on October 21, 1930 in Michael, Illinois, one of () children born to the late Otis and Sophia (Roundcount) Gotway.
Blanche grew up in Calhoun County, and was a graduate of Hardin High School.
She married David G. Kamp on May 29, 1954 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Michael, and together they shared in 60 years of marriage, prior to his death on December 11, 2014.
Surviving are two daughters and sons in-law, Susan and Chris Dunham and Cindy and David McIver; three grandchildren and their spouses, Rebecca and Logan Wayne, Justin and Whitney McIver and Katie and Johnny Schnettgoecke, all of Jerseyville; five great grandchildren, Lila and Ruby Wayne, Cecily McIver, Vivienne and Vale Schnettgoecke; a sister, Loretta Schleeper of St. Peters, Missouri; as well as brothers in-law and sisters in-law, John Wm. and Anita Kamp of Jerseyville, Gregory and Agnes Kamp of Golden Eagle and Suzanne Kamp of Hardin.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Ava John Schnettgoecke on December 4, 2017.
Private services were held and burial took place at St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville.
