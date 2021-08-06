Rockaway Beach, MO
Billy “Dwight” Green, 71 of Rockaway Beach, MO, formerly of Bunker Hill, IL passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the University Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Dwight was born on August 28, 1949, in Madie, TN the son of William “Turner” and Alta “Lorene” (Castleman) Green. On December 28, 1990, he married Mildred “Milly” Reynolds Lantz in St. Louis, MO.
He worked on the river for more than 40 years, first as a simple cabin boy and eventually worked his way up to Port Engineer. He spent many years at Mike’s Inc. in South Roxanna, IL as the Marine Salesman until he started his own business Green Marine of Illinois which he retired from in 2007.
Dwight is survived by his loving wife, Milly Green; 6 children, Billy Jerome Green (Jennifer Green) of Obion, TN, Tracy Moore of Ridgley, TN, Christopher Dwight Green of Alton, IL, Stephan Dennis Lantz (Deneise Lantz) of Fenton, MO, Bonnidette Louise Lantz (Ginger Wesling) of Charlack,MO, and Vincent Lee Lantz (Sabrina Lantz) of Rockaway Beach, MO; 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Patricia Jowers of Friendship, TN, and Devenda Summers of Union City, TN; 1 brother, William Green of Union City, TN; and nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Wanda; and brother, JW.
Per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded by Elias Kallal and Schaaf funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.
