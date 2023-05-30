Billie Seaton

On Saturday, May 27, 2023, Billie “Bill” Dean Seaton, of Wood River, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 88 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto.
He was born on November 30, 1934 in Ottawa, Kansas, the son of Alice Gibbons and Lloyd Seaton and married Marguerite “Margaret” Szoke on May 16, 1959 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Wood River, Illinois.
Bill served active duty with the United States Air Force for 32 years and lived and served throughout the world with his family. He was an aeronautical information specialist, serving in the Korean and Vietnam wars where he earned a Bronze Star for heroic achievement. He also retired from the United States Department of Defense Mapping Agency. He was a graduate of Petaluma, California High School and Columbia College.
Bill loved the military and enlisted as a teenager. He retired from the military in 1984 as a Senior Master Sergeant at Rhein Main Air Force Base, Germany after overseeing operations of military and civilian aircraft at this busy base. He loved his family and grandkids and was humorous and a joy to everyone he was around.
Along with his wife, Margaret, he is survived by three daughters and a son, Mary Robinson of Wood River, William (Mary Beth) Seaton of Chesterfield, Missouri, Katherine (Scott) Smith of Godfrey, Illinois, and Leslie (James) Grussing of Wood River; eleven grandchildren, Jill (Caleb) Grenzebach, Paige (David) Ballard, Trey Stille, Madeleine (Andrew) Seaton, Marguerite Seaton, Marigrace Seaton, Martha Seaton, Abigail Smith, Annabelle Smith, Alex Grussing and Jonah Grussing, three great grandchildren, and a twin brother Bobbie D. Seaton of Laguna Beach, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Jacqueline, and a grandson, Nathan Grussing.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 10 am until the time of service at 12 pm at First Christian Church of Wood River, 160 E. Lorena Ave., Wood River. Pastor Walter McCaslin will officiate with burial following at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Marks Mortuary may be found at www.marksmortuary.com.