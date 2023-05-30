Betty Alice Yost, 91, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville.
Born in Litchfield on November 8, 1931, she was the daughter of Frank and Annabell (Taylor) Miller.
She married George Kenneth Yost who preceded her in death.
Surviving are sons, Michael (Lyn) Yost of Wood River, Gregory (Darlene) Yost of Henderson, KY; daughters, Cheryl (Chris) Coney , Dawn Yost all of Henderson, KY, Georgia Stryffeler of Wood River; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Linda S. Gibbs; and a grandchild.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Marks Mortuary in charge of arrangements.