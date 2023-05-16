Betty Wright

Betty Jean Wright, 85, died at 10:24 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born June 28, 1937 in St. Charles, MO, she was the daughter of Francis and Elvira (Schneider) Boschert. She worked as an office administrator for Owens Illinois. On June 1, 1957 she married John M. Wright in Alton. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2021. Surviving are two daughters, Pam Bauer of Brighton and Bonnie Norris (Kenneth) of Jerseyville, four grandchildren, Steven Bauer (Jackie), Olivia Norris, Emily Norris and Clark Norris and a brother, Robert Boschert (Deeann) of Cincinnati, OH, and three nephews, Jeff, Greg and Brad Boschert and her beloved dog, Missi. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, David Bauer and a brother, Ronald Boschert. A combined memorial service for Betty and John will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steve Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey with full military honors. Memorials may be made to the VFW Post 1308 or a charity of choice. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com