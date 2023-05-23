Betty Parker

At 4:15 am on the 22nd of May 2023, Betty Jean Parker went to be with her Lord and Savior. She was 90 years old. Betty was born on February 3rd, 1933, in Jerseyville IL. She was lovingly raised by Robert and Opal (Alexander) Tanner and had a particularly close relationship with her father. She had a deep sense of family instilled in her from a young age. Something she would keep with her throughout her lifetime. She was known as a firecracker, and both fiercely protected and fiercely loved her children and the rest of her family in turn. Betty had an incredible work ethic. Dabbling in several trades before finding a home with Amoco Oil as a lab technician for 17 years. This led her from Wood River, IL all the way down to South Texas. Returning home with her family in early 1991 after her retirement.
It was often said if you left her house hungry, it was your own fault as she loved to cook. And when she did, she cooked for an army. She was well known for her savory dishes, especially her biscuits and gravy. Holidays were always spent with full bellies from her many recipes collected over her storied life. She was a great lover of music and greatly encouraged her children, grandchildren, and so on to use the gifts God had granted them to create a joyful noise. An excellent cheerleader, she could often be seen at many a show or recital pointing out a child/grandchild and proudly proclaiming “This one is mine!”
But above all. Betty loved God. Spending the midnight oil deep in prayer for anyone she could pray about. With the strength of our Savior, Jesus Christ, she lived her life with love and grace. Showing his light in everything she did.
Betty is proceeded in death not only by her parents, but also by her two brothers Robert and Bud Tanner and her two sisters Linda Tanner and Gay Gaither. As well grandson Casey Parker and great-grandson Charles Anthony Parker. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Robert Endsley of Freeburg, IL, three sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Donna Parker of Alton, Bruce and Paula Parker of Matthews, NC, and Mark and Valery Parker of Alton, IL, 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon Friday, May 26th, 2023, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Robert Endsley will officiate. The burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Online guestbook and information may be found at gentfuneralhome.com.