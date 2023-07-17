Betty Norris

Betty Walden Norris, 83, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital with her family by her side..
She was born on August 21, 1939 in Dahlgren, IL, the daughter of Clyde and Daisy Lucille (Allen) Walden. She married Max Norris on January 23, 1960 at the First Baptist Church of Bethalto and he survives.
Betty was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Bethalto. She loved to serve at the church in any way she could. She attended SIUE where she studied accounting. Betty had worked in the accounting department at Alton Mental Health Center for many years. She then worked for twelve years at Olin Corp. Betty will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her adopted family and her pets.
In addition to her husband, Max; Betty is survived by a daughter, Shannan Norris; a sister, Linda Walden Walter; a granddaughter, Audrey Norris; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Charles Walden, Dorothy Walden Wiegand, and Randall Walden.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Bethalto.
A second visitation will be held Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 10:00 am in the church sanctuary.
Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church Building Fund.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.