Betty Lou Horton, 80, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 2:02 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
She was born October 5, 1942, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Homer and Voletta (Fielner) Huffstutler.
Betty was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Granite City, enjoyed watching wrestling, had a love of pets and cherished her dogs and cats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Horton whom passed away in 2004 and a brother, David Huffstutler.
She is survived by a son, Daniel Horton of Granite City; a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Nathon Johnson of Granite City; a brother, Gale Huffstutler of Granite City; a sister-in-law, Joyce Huffstutler of Granite City; nephews; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a graveside service will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, with Reverend Karla Frost officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Granite City APA.
