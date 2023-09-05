Betty Butler

Betty L. Butler of Carrollton, IL went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 2, 2023.
She was born in Taylorville, IL on August 16, 1934, the daughter of Harold and Lela (West) Egbert. She married her first husband, James J. Floyd on August 14, 1955. She was living in Marresville, IL at the time, they moved tot Kampsville, IL where they lived until his death on January 24, 1997. Selling their home, she then moved to Carrollton, IL. While living there she attended the Church of Nazarene in Jerseyville, IL where she met her second husband, Don Butler. They were married on October 14, 2006, and his death was September 14, 2018.
Betty was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents, and brothers, Dale Henry Egbert, George Robert Egbert, Harold David Egbert, and Donald Dean Egbert.
Betty is survived by her sister, Shirley Inman; six stepchildren, Jan Stubberg, Donetta Cox, Dancil Ray Butler, Terry Butler, Winona Sue Butler, and Ava Joann Crutchfield; and numerous step grandchildren.
Betty so loved attending church and serving God. She had a special gift of love for music which she used generously by playing the piano and singing at church, plus she played the guitar. She loved working wither flowers which she gave tender love and care. Also, she had the talent of needlepoint working with her hands making many things. She was always so thankful for the good health God had given her and her love for walking was such a blessing for her.
Visitation will take place Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, IL.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, IL.
Burial will follow at Summit Grove Cemetery in Kampsville, IL.
Memorials can be made to Jerseyville Church of Nazarene or Summit Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com