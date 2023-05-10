Betty Albrecht

Betty (Blasa) Albrecht, 86, of Jerseyville, passed away at 6:20 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Jersey Community Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 28, 1937 in Iowa and was the daughter of Elizabeth Closser.
She married Wilber Blasa on September 19, 1955 in Dow, Illinois, sharing in 29 years of marriage before his passing on August 13, 1984.
She then married Adolph Albrecht on April 27, 1989 in Alton, Illinois, sharing in 24 years of marriage before his passing on January 17, 2014.
Betty enjoyed having people around to talk with, especially her family and her grandchildren.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by two sons, Mike Blasa and Terry Blasa; her mother, Elizabeth Closser; four sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by four sons, Randy (Tina) Blasa of Fulton, Missouri, Scott Blasa and Lance Blasa, both of Jerseyville and Kyle Blasa of Kane; a brother, Sam Closser of Iowa; a brother in-law, Don Edwards of Greenfield; thirteen grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 from 11 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 1 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. David Ice will officiate.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com