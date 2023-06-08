Beth Crutchley

Beth Ann Crutchley, 47, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Born September 29, 1975 in Belleville, she was the daughter of Norma J. Schmidt and Clarence "Red" Grey of Alton.
She had been employed as a manager at the White Castle in Alton.
Surviving are her father; step-mother, Laura (Bird) Grey; two sons, Jesse Agin and Dylan Lane Crutchley, II both of Alton; and three grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 12 pm, Saturday, June 10 at The Bridge Church, 504 E. 12th St, Alton, IL.
Marks Mortuary in charge of arrangements.