Bessie Jane (Rutledge) Yount, 89, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 1:20 a.m. peacefully at rest at Highland Healthcare. Bessie was born on September 3, 1933, a daughter of the late John David and Thelma Mardell (Powell) Rutledge. Bessie retired in 1995 from Connector Castings in St. Louis, Missouri after 29 years of dedicated service as a shipping clerk and spent her retirement volunteering at The Salvation Army for over 25 years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, all the quilts she sewed for them by hand and the meals she prepared for them. She also enjoyed tending to her flowers and garden. In addition to her parents, Bessie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wendell J. Yount, whom she married September 9, 1994; her daughter, Pamela Street and an infant son, Gary Lynn Ladd. Bessie is survived by her son, Charles Douglas (Joanna) Tucker Jr. of Searcy, Arkansas; her daughter, Charlotte (Tucker) Alcivar of Granite City, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Jessica Maykopet, William (Stephanie) Street, Michelle Anderson, Brandi Anderson, Kelly (Ashleigh) Street, Stephanie Sheetz, Mary Jane Yount, Jeannie Kay Yount; eleven great-grandchildren; her sister and best friend, Janet (Rutledge) Bast and many other family and friends who loved her. In celebration of Bessie’s life, visitation will be at 12:00 noon with a 1:00 p.m. service on Sunday June 25, 2023, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow privately at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis alongside her husband. Memorial donations are suggested to the Salvation Army Granite City. www.irwinchapel.com
