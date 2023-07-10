Bessie Myers

Bessie Mae (Eaker) Myers, 91, passed away at 9:42 am on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on May 16, 1932, in Zalma, MO, the daughter of the late Herbert and Ollie (Rush) Eaker.
Bessie married the love of her life, Paul Myers on October 23, 1950 in Paragould, AR. Paul preceded her in death on January 23, 2015.
She worked at Olin for over 30 years as an inspector. Bessie and Paul were active members at the Bethel General Baptist Church for many years and served as Youth Directors together, where they accepted many young people into their family and became lovingly known as "Aunt Bessie and Uncle Paul". They also enjoyed traveling all over the country for knife shows, where she began her extensive Lady Leg Knife collection. In her free time, Bessie enjoyed quilting and crocheting.
Bessie is survived by her son, Brad (Sherry) Myers of Bethalto; daughter-in law, Vicki Myers of Bethalto; eight grandchildren, Jeremy (Jessica) Myers, Jared (Kristen) Myers, Jason (Lindsay) Myers, Courtney (Dakota) Corbitt, Ryan (Trisha) Bertels, Kylie (Brandon) Kirby, Angie Bailey (Mike Laurent) and Allison Creekmore (Joe Aker); nineteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Elwanda (Jimmie) Corbin; sisters-in-law, Violet Eaker and Ethel Myers; brothers-in-law, Eudell (Vesta) Myers and Bill (Charla) Myers; several nieces and nephews; and lots of special friends.
Along with her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her sons, Kent Myers and Marty Myers; sisters, Earlene Eaker, Tula (Josh) Stephens, Eula Ward, and Opal Hicks; and brothers, Rudus (Anna Mae) Eaker, Selden (Norma Alyene) Eaker, Curtis (Laverne) Eaker, and Dorman Eaker; and brothers-in-law, Orville Myers, and Irving (Wanda) Myers.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Pastors Jeremy Myers and Jason Myers officiating.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com