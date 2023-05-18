Godfrey, IL
Bernadine Jean Brawley, 75, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023. She was born April 5, 1948, the daughter of the late Myron and Nellie (Bladdick) Ruyle. She retired from Olin Corporation as a dispatcher. In 1966 she married Terry Lee Brawley, and he preceded her in death on October 14, 2016. Surviving are two daughters, Lisa Morkel (Doug) of O’Fallon, MO, Leanne Farlow (Don) of St. Charles, MO, a son, Chris Brawley of Hartford, Illinois, four grandchildren, Tyler Farlow, Matthew Morkel, Mallory Randazzo, Meredith Morkel, four great grandchildren, Penelope Randazzo, Parker Randazzo, Emmie Randazzo, Maximus Morkel and three sisters, Mary Scifres, Dorothy Hanlon and Ruthie Bono. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by one brother, Vincent Ruyle. Private services and burial were held at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois. Memorials may be made to VFW Post 1308 or St. Jude’s Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com