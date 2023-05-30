Benjamin Jacob Klopfer, 46, died unexpectedly at 8:28 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2023 in the emergency room at Jersey Community Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack.
He was born in Alton, Illinois on January 23, 1977, and was one of four children born to Michael Allen and Deborah A. (Sloan) Klopfer.
He was raised alongside his siblings in Alton, and graduated in 1995 from Alton Senior High School. He later attended Ranken Technical Institute in St. Louis, Missouri and was employed with both Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 36 and Boilermakers Union Local 27, both out of St. Louis, Missouri, and traveled extensively throughout the country performing his trade.
In his youth he was active with the Alton Colonial Fife and Drum Corp. and possessed quite an artistic flair that knew no boundaries. He enjoyed anything with the water, whether it was the river or the beach, which made their decision to reside in Foley, Alabama for the past several years, such a perfect fit.
His most important treasures in life were his family and his faith. He enjoyed spending every precious moment available with his family and friends, and was a loyal and faithful follower of Christ, and was a member of the Grafton Lighthouse Church, pastored by his close friend Tom Foster.
Surviving are his longtime companion and love of his life, Autum Gettings; his six children, Emma Kay Klopfer of Alton, Benjamin Klopfer, and his companion, J'Karra Proctor of Alton, Claire Klopfer and Ezra Klopfer both of Foley, Alabama, Isaac Gettings and Elijah Gettings, both of Godfrey; one grandson, Malakai; a sister and brother in-law, Michelle and Andy Bechtold of Godfrey; a brother, Patrick Klopfer, and his fiance' Michaela Taylor of Godfrey; his mother in-law, Marsha Knoll of Jerseyville; and nieces and nephews, Andrew, Anna, Robert, Matthew, Gabriel, and one due in November, along with numerous great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Matthew Klopfer; and his grandparents, Julius "Bud" and Marie Klopfer and William and Carole Sloan.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grafton Lighthouse Church in Grafton, Illinois, with Rev. Thomas Foster officiating.
He will be laid to rest in Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.
Memorials may be given to his family to assist with the unexpected expenses.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.