Barbara Moehn

Barbara Ann Moehn, 78, died at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at her home in Alton. Born July 26, 1945 in Alton, she was the daughter of Felix Martin and Cecelia A. (Gradl) Pratte. She married John Thomas “Tom” Moehn on June 12, 1965 at the Cathedral Basilica in St. Louis, MO. He survives. Mrs. Moehn was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton and actively volunteered in many charitable organizations. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Along with her husband Tom, she is surviving by three children, David Moehn and his wife Sheri of Godfrey, Susan Bednarz of Hoffman Estates, IL, and Laura Messinger and her husband Doug of Brighton. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Zach (Grace) Moehn, Ben Moehn, Sarah Moehn, Jake Bednarz, Brooke Bednarz, Nick Messinger, Natalie Messinger, and Mallory Ann Messinger, one great grandchild, Alexander Moehn, and a sister, Marcia Pratte of Boston. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marquette Catholic High School or Catholic Charities. Gent Funeral home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Carlinville police nab robbery suspect
- Motorcyclist killed in downtown Alton
- US Steel rejects buyout offer from rival
- Land split to be considered in Godfrey
- Water rescue on Route 255
- Arrest made for crash that injured Alton city workers
- Probe continues into Illinois PPP loan fraud
- Teen recovering after grain bin injury
- Some police warn ‘vicious cycle’ of trespassing homeless will ‘get worse’
- Alton crash victim identified