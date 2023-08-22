Barbara McCourtney

Barbara Y. McCourtney, 102, passed away at 7:31 am on Monday, August 21, 2023 at her home in Edwardsville .
She was born on July 30, 1921 in Kalamazoo, MI to Dr. Charles W. and Retah ( Johnson) Bennett. On July 8, 1942 in South Bend, IN Barbara married Irvin C. McCourtney, he preceded her in death on February of 2002.
Barbara was the first school secretary for Alton Schools, and her experimental position paved the way for the school secretary role that exists today. During her time as a school secretary, she pursued her teaching degree and became an Art teacher at the Alton School District.Her contributions to education and her positive attitude made a lasting impact on the Alton community. Described as upbeat and determined, she also held membership in the Brown Street Baptist Church, where she was an inspiration to many and a true example of Christ's teachings.
Barbara is survived by two Daughters, Sue Allen (Gail) of Edwardsville, IL and Kara Dunnagan of Caldwell, ID; seven grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents, husband, a son-in-law, Larry Dunnagan; two sisters, Adrienne Ikerd and Marilyn Bennett; and a brother-in-law, David Ikerd.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 from 10:00 am until the service at 11:00 am at Brown Street Baptist Church in Alton, IL.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey,. IL
Memorials are suggested to the Brown Street Baptist Church in Alton.
