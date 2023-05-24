Barbara LaCoax

Barbara G. LaCoax, 86, passed away 3:10 pm, Monday, May 22, 2023 at her residence.
Born May 12, 1937 in Alton, she was the daughter of Harry E. and Viola Mae (Bates) Curry.
Barbara had been employed 32 years as a machinist for the Olin Corporation before retiring. She enjoyed "BINGO", reading, watching TV and gambling with her daughter. She dearly loved her family and friends.
On December 25, 1953 in East Alton, she married Max Wayne LaCoax. He died in October 24, 1995.
Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl (Ronald) Williamson of Bunker Hill; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and two sisters, Dorothy Brown of Warrenton, MO and Sharon Lawrence of Bunker Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Leslie Wayne LaCoax, Ronald Lee LaCoax; daughter, Deborah LaCoax; and two sisters, Delores Bechel and Kathleen Buchanan.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites were accorded.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to The Salvation Army.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.