Barbara Joan “Ann” Frye, 78, died at 10:40 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Carlinville on October 17, 1944 and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorthie (Guilander) Burrell.
She married Harry E. Frye on December 23, 1961 in Carlinville and together their marriage was blessed with 53 years, prior to his death on March 13, 2015.
Ann was a devoted to her family and worked as both a homemaker and as a CNA at various area hospital and nursing homes, which she loved.
She consistently put the needs of others before her own, always giving anything she could to help out her family, even if it meant that she herself would go without.
She was deeply loved and will be missed by all.
Surviving are a son, Keith Frye of Carlinville; two daughters, Tina Brown of Carlinville and Teresa Frye of Pawnee; five grandchildren, Michelle (Dave) Chingman, Andrew Osborn, Kim Johnston, Keith Frye Jr.; fifteen great grandchildren; a sister, Ruby Pocklington of Palmyra; as well as two brothers, Keith Burrell and Marion Burrell, both of Carlinville.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Ralph Frye; a brother, Carl Burrell; as well as two sisters, Mary Nance and Alberta Damm.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday, August 4, 2023 at Kane Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the family, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com