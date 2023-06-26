Barbara E. Nowlin, 80, of Bunker Hill, passed away at 10:44 pm on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at her residence.
She was born on January 24, 1943 in Wood River, IL, the daughter of Roy Thomas and Ruth Eileen (Wreath) Wooff. She married Charles "Charlie" Nowlin on June 29, 1962, in Alton, IL. He preceded her in death on October 11, 2022.
Barbara is a 1962 graduate of Wood River High School. She worked as a head checker at Shop 'n Save before her retirement in 2004. She enjoyed shopping. Barbara loved her dogs, and she loved to spend all her free time with her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She wanted everyone to be happy.
Survivors include her children, Steve (Brandy) Sayles-Nowlin of Bunker Hill, and Lisa (Jessi) Webb of St. Louis; grandchildren, Brandon, Johnny, Kody, Xavier, Nathaniel, Jazmein, and Dakota; and great-grandchildren, Jesse, Chase, and Harley Grace
Along with her parents and husband, Charlie, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanette Lamar.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital and/or a dog shelter of one's choice.
