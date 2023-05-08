Barbara Domnick

Barbara Ann Domnick, age 81, of O’Fallon, MO, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, MO. Barbara was born on July 5, 1941, in East St. Louis, IL, a daughter of the late David Harold Jenkins and Henrietta Louise (née Ohlendorf) Jenkins Grodzicki.
On November 29, 1958, Barbara Jenkins married David Domnick, the love of her life in Collinsville, IL. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and a dear friend to many. She enjoyed her morning devotions and prayer time, traveling with her husband in their RV, gardening, cooking for her family, and caring for her beloved Norwich terriers, Coco and Jake. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Barbara will be remembered for the love and support she gave to her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her infant son, David Jason Domnick; and by her brother, David Jenkins.
She is survived by her devoted husband, David Domnick of O’Fallon, MO; loving daughters, Michelle (J.D.) Sudeth of Springfield, IL, Sheree (Mark) Brodland of St. Peters, MO and Denise (Larry Jr.) Molohon of O’Fallon, MO; proud grandmother to Michael Molohon, Jason Sudeth, Luke (Laura) Brodland, Sean Molohon, Jayme Sudeth, Shelby Brodland, Jenna (Michael) Sudeth Severs, Ashlee Brodland, David Molohon and Grace Brodland; proud great-grandmother to Liam Brodland Rodriguez and Tripp Severs; many dear nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, IL, 62034.
In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL, with Pastor Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to the Mary Kay Ash Foundation at https://marykayashfoundation.org, and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Foundation at https://billygraham.org. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
