Barbara Church

Barbara Joan Church, born on March 30, 1939, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:05 am.
She invested her life in her family along with Music and Pastoral Ministry with her husband, Fred Church. They were married for 63 years.
She has one son, Mark Church and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Church; four grandchildren, Isaiah, Destiny, Nicole and Kylee Church.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, September 5 at River Church, 3401 Fosterburg Rd, Alton, IL at 7 pm. Rev. Martha Tennison will officiate.
A visitation will be held from 5 pm until time of the service.
A memorial fund is set up for "The Rock Youth" with memorials payable to The Rock Church.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.