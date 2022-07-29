Worden
Barbara Anne Bloodworth, 71, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Branson, MO.
Barbara was born on April 7, 1951, in St. Louis, MO to Robert and Maxine (Cannon) White, both have preceded her in death.
Barb was always up for shopping with friends and finding the best deals. She frequented Branson, Missouri and enjoyed all it had to offer. She spent countless days traveling and “roughing it” in the camper. It’s certainly safe to say she enjoyed an occasional casino visit and rumor has it, she could play a mean game of Bunco. Barb also had an almost magical gift of being able to find just the right decoration for the holidays and always managed to pull off some incredibly festive shirts.
She is survived by her children and their spouses Karen Gula of Alton, Becky and Shannon Kershaw of Alton, and Stan and Tiffany Gula of Brighton; brother and sister-in-law Steve and Barbee White of Belleville; and grandchildren Zach Gula, Hailey Gula, Evan Kershaw, and Elyse Kershaw.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 3:00 pm until time of funeral service at 5:00 pm at the Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sam Biggs Memorial Foundation
