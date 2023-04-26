Barbara Austra

Barbara J. Austra, 79, passed away at 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at River Crossing of Alton.
Born June 18, 1943 in St. Louis County, MO, she was a daughter of Oscar Bauer and Isabelle (Coons) Ferguson.
She married Charles Jack Austra Aug. 6, 1969 in Clayton, MO. He preceded her in death, as did her sister, Charlotte Allred and her brother, Raymond Bauer.
Barbara enjoyed square dancing with her husband. She also loved children and cared for many kids in her home daycare.
Survivors include her children, Kim Payne of Bethalto, Deon (Debra) Robinson of San Antonio, TX, Adam Robinson of Centralia, IL, Tracy Robinson of Wood River, Mike (Wendy) Austra of Bethalto, and Donna (Jay) Sansone of Wood River; 14 grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, and she will be laid to rest with her husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
